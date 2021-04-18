Aleksei Navalny Should Be in Intensive Care, His Doctors Say

MOSCOW — The personal doctors of Aleksei A. Navalny, the imprisoned Russian opposition leader, sharply escalated their warnings over the weekend about his health failing from a hunger strike, the lingering effects of an attempted poisoning with a chemical weapon, and what they said was ill treatment in prison.

Isolated behind prison walls and treated only by government doctors, Mr. Navalny is now at risk of dying “at any moment” from kidney and heart ailments, said a personal physician, Dr. Yaroslav Ashikhmin.

With the reports of Mr. Navalny’s deteriorating health, his supporters announced a street protest in what they called a final effort to persuade the authorities to allow access for independent doctors, and to draw attention to the grim standoff over health care in detention for Mr. Navalny. The activist is nearly three weeks into a hunger strike over his medical treatment in prison.

The health alarms also prompted an international reaction. The United States national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said in an appearance on CNN that the Russian government would face “consequences if Mr. Navalny dies.”