After a remarkable run, social media sentiment sours on DOGE By Cointelegraph



After a remarkable run, social media sentiment sours on DOGE



It was a Shiba Inu shooting across the sky: Dogecoin’s run over the past week will be one for the history books. However, for all the fireworks social media data is indicating that the meme’s run may have met its end.

The digital currency, which originally launched in 2013 and has been at the center of a number of absurd headlines and scams over the years, notched another chapter in its often puzzling history over the past few days. On Friday, DOGE managed to eclipse in total exchange volume (doubling, in fact), the capstone to a remarkable run that saw it double in price in a day, capping over 5000% gains on the year.

Volume verses sentiment

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph