XRP Tumbles 23% In Rout By Investing.com



XRP Tumbles 23% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.24486 by 23:33 (03:33 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 22.75% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 1.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $61.33913B, or 3.02% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.24486 to $1.56266 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 5.04%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $14.75882B or 6.22% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2430 to $1.9633 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 62.16% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,054.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.78% on the day.

was trading at $2,074.28 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 16.57%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,062.09621B or 52.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $247.14901B or 12.16% of the total cryptocurrency market value.