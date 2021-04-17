XRP Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



XRP Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.44913 by 21:22 (01:22 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 10.23% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 16.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $67.11553B, or 3.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.44886 to $1.56266 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 3.2%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $14.46036B or 6.10% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.3197 to $1.9633 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 55.95% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,083.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.50% on the day.

was trading at $2,264.96 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 8.25%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,120.04971B or 51.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $265.17558B or 12.29% of the total cryptocurrency market value.