XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



© Reuters. XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.66420 by 06:49 (10:49 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 13.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $75.00330B, or 3.32% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.53728 to $1.73876 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 41.97%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $21.41230B or 7.49% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.3084 to $1.9633 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 49.42% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $61,625.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.26% on the day.

was trading at $2,428.95 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.33%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,153.10991B or 51.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $280.68939B or 12.44% of the total cryptocurrency market value.