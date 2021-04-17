Woman, 87, dies two weeks after being hit by car outside Brisbane RSL club

An 87-year-old woman has died from her injuries almost two weeks after she was hit by a car in Brisbane.

The woman had been crossing Tingal Road after leaving the Wynnum RSL club when she was struck by a silver Honda Jazz just after 1.30pm on Sunday, April 4.

She was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital for emergency treatment, but died from her injuries on Friday night.

The driver of the car, a 30-year-old man, was not physically injured in the crash.

No one has been charged over the incident, but police say investigations are ongoing.