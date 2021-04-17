When will Bitcoin price rally end? Here is what’s backing the BTC bull run By Cointelegraph

When will Bitcoin price rally end? Here is what’s backing the BTC bull run
Speculation about the duration of the current run is endless, with now a stable news item even in the mainstream press. But what’s keeping the BTC price up? Is it simply the relentless slew of good news, or are there on-chain indicators that can predict future price moves?
Since retesting the $50,000 barrier in early March, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has held pretty consistently above that level. Even a pullback in the last week of March couldn’t sustain, with bulls pushing the price back up toward a new all-time high close to $65,000.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.