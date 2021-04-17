Visa, JPMorgan and ING discuss Bitcoin, Ether and stablecoin development By Cointelegraph



Visa, JPMorgan and ING discuss Bitcoin, Ether and stablecoin development



If 2021 has taught us anything about digital currencies, it’s that big banks and major payments providers are now feeling more comfortable with (BTC). While the CEO of PayPal and other large corporations are expressing excitement for crypto payments and salaries paid in Bitcoin, executives from Visa (NYSE:), JPMorgan (NYSE:) and ING all agree that Bitcoin is still an investment vehicle rather than a currency.

This notion was revealed during a panel discussion entitled “Buying with Bitcoin,” which took place during Forbes’ “2021 Blockchain 50 Symposium: Crypto Goes Corporate” online event. Michael del Castillo, associate editor at Forbes, led the discussion and was joined by Umar Farooq, CEO of JPMorgan’s blockchain unit Onyx; Mariana Gomez de la Villa, program director for distributed ledger technology at ING; and Cuy Sheffield, vice president and head of crypto at Visa.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph