Video Shows NFL Star Aaron Donald Helping a Man Who Accuses Him of Violent Attack

The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle’s lawyer maintains his client’s innocence after De’Vincent Spriggs filed a criminal complaint against the athlete for allegedly assaulting him at an after-hours club.

A video of a nightclub brawl that dragged Aaron Donald into court has surfaced online. In the wake of a criminal complaint filed against the NFL star by De’Vincent Spriggs, the surveillance video of the incident appears to refute the accuser’s claim that the athlete assaulted him during the attack last weekend.

In the footage obtained by TMZ, Spriggs was seen already being beaten up by a group of men outside the club when the Los Angeles Rams player rushed to Spriggs’ aid. He pulled one of the attackers from Spriggs and tried to diffuse the situation before another man pulled him up, seemingly trying to get him away from any trouble.

Casey White, an attorney hired by Donald, has also brought up the brawl video as evidence to maintain his client’s innocence. Detailing what went down that night, White said there was a minor conflict inside the Boom Boom Room nightclub in the early hours of April 11 that resulted in Spriggs being kicked out of the party.

Spriggs allegedly waited for Donald in an alley outside the club and that’s when he tried to attack the athlete with a bottle. White told ESPN that Spriggs swung the bottle at Donald that grazed his head as he ducked, before other people surrounding Donald stepped in.

“As he ducks, somebody from behind grabs him to stop him from interacting with this guy, Mr. Spriggs, so he holds Aaron back in a sense,” White said. “At that point, that’s when other people come to Aaron’s aid and defend him by removing, so to speak, Mr. Spriggs from the area where he is punched and he is fighting; it’s a mutual fight at this point between other individuals who Aaron does not really know.”

White added that Donald actually tried to help pull people away from Spriggs. “Aaron actually runs over to [Spriggs’] aid and starts pulling people off of this guy,” the lawyer said. “He’s trying to get these kids off Spriggs; he gets at least two or three people off of Spriggs and at that point in time, somebody grabs Aaron and says, ‘This is not a good situation, let’s get the heck out of here.’ ”

He went on claiming, “He actually saved Mr. Spriggs from further injury. It’s fantastic, from a defense attorney’s perspective, to be honest with you.”

Spriggs filed his criminal complaint with Pittsburgh police on Wednesday, claiming that the defensive lineman and others assaulted him at the Pittsburgh-area nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries. His attorney Todd J. Hollis said his client needed 16 stitches and suffered a broken orbital bone, a broken nose, a concussion and a sprained or broken arm.

The Rams has released a statement regarding the attack allegations against its player, saying, “We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time.”