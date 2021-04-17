VeChain Hits a New ATH of $0.27 — Will VET Reach $1 Soon? By CoinQuora



VeChain Hits a New ATH of $0.27 — Will VET Reach $1 Soon?



VeChain (VET) reached a new all-time high of $0.27.

The price surge came after VET PoA 2.0 testnet runs 2500 transactions per block.

VET might even reach a high price of $1.

The #VeChain $VET POA2.0 Testnet is waking up. Currently 25txs 0f 100 clauses each = 2,500 txs per block At this rate nonstop all day that is 21.6 million txs a day Each block 40.125 million GAS,1,000 gas cost .01 VTHO= 401.25 VTHO burn per block, 3.46 million VTHO per day. pic.twitter.com/IJCfDU6YYD — Boosted_Yota (@Crypto_Lexus) April 15, 2021

Will VeChain (VET) Price Hit $1 Soon?

According to CoinGecko, the price of VET is at $0.249, at the time of writing.

The graph above shows a great performance of VET/USDT over the past few days. If this continues, the crypto can be seen to run along with the bulls in breaking the resistance level of $0.49. This can lead to a high price of $0.68. VET might even arrive at a high price of $1 if investors have decided that VET is a wise investment in 2021.

In contrast, if the VET price fails to maintain its position with the bulls, the crypto might break out its bullish position. It might fall along with the bears at the support level of $0.05. In this situation, the cryptocurrency must find a way to retrieve it quickly. Because if not, the VeChain price might fall even more.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the VET is already at its overbought state. For this reason, traders, especially scalp and day traders, must trade with caution to avoid price reversal risk.

Similarly, top altcoin gainer AKITA also set a new ATH. However, AKITA’s price is at $0.00000104 with a 1500% surge in just one day. Moreover, Pika’s price is at $0.0000002035, causing over 682% gains over the last 24 hours.

