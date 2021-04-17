Trading apps usurp TikTok in popularity By Cointelegraph

One possible conclusion is that folks are now more interested in swapping crypto and financial assets than they are in interacting on various social media platforms — a conclusion noted by CNBC in an article on Friday.

Two trading apps have risen to the top of Apple (NASDAQ:)’s App Store in recent days. Robinhood holds the number one position, with Coinbase in second, at the time of publication on Friday. In third: popular social media platform TikTok. YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat hold the fourth, fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

