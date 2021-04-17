The crypto FBAR: Implications beyond By Cointelegraph



The crypto FBAR: Implications beyond



The United States Department of Treasury is again sharpening its sword upon crypto. In January 2021, the Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued Notice 2020-2. The Notice states that FinCEN intends to amend its regulations concerning the reporting of foreign financial accounts to include digital currency as a type of reportable account.

In simple terms, this means FinCEN may soon require crypto users to file annual Reports of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, or FBARs, for crypto held on foreign exchanges. The effects of such an amendment are expansive. A mere paragraph long, the notice carries several implications that affect crypto owners — well beyond a simple FBAR report.

Jason Morton practices law in North Carolina and Virginia and is a partner at Webb & Morton PLLC. He is also a judge advocate in the Army National Guard. Jason focuses on tax defense and tax litigation (foreign and domestic), estate planning, business law, asset protection and the taxation of cryptocurrency. He studied blockchain at the University of California, Berkeley and studied law at the University of Dayton and George Washington University.

