Ten Celebrities Who Condemn Photo-Editing

https://pxhere.com/

Mostly, those celebrities are concerned about how the photo-editing will only feed the concerning, ‘dystopian idea’ of the ‘unrealistic beauty standard.’

AceShowbiz –

Not all stars like to look too perfect on pictures. While some celebrities were accused of digitally altering their photos to make them look better, some others expressed displease when their pictures were edited, claiming that that was not who they are.

Those stars openly blasted magazines after claiming to be blindsided as magazines often Photoshopped their pictures without consent. Mostly, they were concerned about how the photo-editing would only feed the concerning, “dystopian idea” of the “unrealistic beauty standard” of what women should have and should look like.

Check out the list of stars who protested against Photoshopping below.

1. Lili Reinhart Instagram Back in March 2018, Lili Reinhart slammed Cosmopolitan Philippines for editing her and Camila Mendes‘ pictures so that their waists looked smaller. In an interview with Elite Daily, the “Riverdale” actress said, “I just find it disturbing that they felt the need to alter our bodies in order to cater to what they thought would sell better, or what they thought is more attractive.” Don’t get it wrong though, because Lili went on to clarify that there’s nothing wrong with people who have 24-inch waists.” The star said that she just didn’t want to be edited to look like “something that [she’s] not.”

2. Keira Knightley WENN/FayesVision Keira Knightley had a very bold way to send a message to women that the bodies that they looked in magazines were not real. The “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” actress decided to pose topless for the November 2014 issue of Interview magazine so that people would know how she looked like. In an interview with The Times, the British star admitted that her pictures were often edited to make her breasts look larger or her body curvier. “I think women’s bodies are a battleground. And photography is partly to blame,” she said at the time.

3. Kerry Washington Instagram While Kerry Washington was honored to be the cover of AdWeek magazine, she couldn’t lie that she was blindsided over the photo-editing. “You know me. I’m not one to be quiet about a magazine cover. I love ADWEEK. It’s a publication I appreciate. And learn from. I’ve long followed them on Twitter. And when they invited me to do a cover, I was excited and thrilled,” she wrote. “And the truth is, I’m still excited. I’m proud of the article. And I like some of the inside images a great deal. But, I have to be honest…I was taken aback by the cover.” She went on to day, “Look, I’m no stranger to Photoshopping. It happens a lot. In a way, we have become a society of picture adjusters – who doesn’t love a filter?!? And I don’t always take these adjustments to task but I have had the opportunity to address the impact of my altered image in the past and I think it’s a valuable conversation. Yesterday, however, I just felt weary. It felt strange to look at a picture of myself that is so different from what I look like when I look in the mirror. It’s an unfortunate feeling.” <br />

4. Jennifer Lawrence WENN/Dave Bedrosian Back in 2013, Jennifer Lawrence was chosen as the new face of Dior’s new handbag campaign. However, she didn’t seem to love how her face looked like in the photos from the 2013 Spring/Summer Dior ad campaign. Talking to Access Hollywood at the Oscars red carpet that year, “The Hunger Games” actress said, “Oh my God I haven’t seen this. That doesn’t look like me at all.” The “Silver Linings Playbook” star went on to say, “Of course it’s Photoshopped. People don’t look like that.”

5. Lorde WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Lorde reminded her fans that having flaws was okay. The “Royals” hitmaker blasted Fashion magazine, a Canadian publication, for Photoshopping her imperfection when she was on the cover in May 2014. Taking to her Twitter, the singer expressed her disappointment in the editing in a now-deleted tweet. “i find this curious — two photos from today, one edited so my skin is perfect and one real. remember flaws are ok :-),” she told her followers at the time.

6. Lady GaGa Instagram Lady GaGa wasn’t too happy with how her pictures came out in the cover for December 2013 issue of Glamour. While the “A Star Is Born” actress was named as one of Glamour’s “Women of the Year”, she condemned the excessive editing on her pics. “I felt my skin looked too perfect, I felt my hair looked too soft,” she said in her speech while accepting the award from the magazine at the annual Women of the Year Awards.”I do not look like this when I wake up in the morning … What I want to see is the change on your covers. When the covers change, that’s when culture changes.”

7. Gisele Bundchen Instagram Being one of the world’s most famous fashion models, Gisele Bundchen knew very well how often pictures were being edited in fashion industry. Back in 2013, she praised BLK DNM after shooting a campaign without makeup or hairstyling. “I feel like women should be really real and raw and it doesn’t really happen anymore [in fashion photographs],” she revealed to Fashionista. “I love that feeling of, you know, we are women – we are so different. Our imperfections are what makes us unique and beautiful. He gets that. He’s not trying to retouch you or put a pretty light on you. He’s not like, ‘You’ve got to look a certain way.’ He’s like, ‘You are you,’ ” she further gushed over the brand’s creative director while condemning heavy edits on pictures that others tend to do.

8. Gigi Hadid Instagram Gigi Hadid also echoed Gisele’s sentiments. During her interview with Blake Lively for Harper’s Bazaar, the mom of one said of pictures in ad campaigns, “Whoever is reading this, I want you to realize that three years from now you will look back at a picture from this time period and be like, ‘Wow, I was so hot. Why did I feel so bad about myself because of some stupid thing someone said?’ ” However, the supermodel reminded everyone that the pictures “are not real life.” The girlfriend of Zayn Malik assured, “Your body will grow and change, and there’s always beauty in it, no matter what.”

9. Bella Thorne Instagram Bella Thorne spoke out against Photoshopping when she was featured in GQ Mexico back in September 2017. Sharing a nude picture of herself for the spread, the former Disney star wrote on Instagram, “I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That’s natural & that’s human.” “Know that it’s completely normal to feel insecure and it’s accepted. honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren’t alone. That it’s ok,” she went on to add. “Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren’t perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she’s not perfect and usually most people don’t want the public trashing and I get it, But f**k it I’m here to tell you that’s right I’m not F***ING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL. So hip hop your asses over the fence and GET OVER IT.”