Taylor Swift Calms Fans Down Over Her ‘Missing’ Cat in Hilarious Video

The ‘Love Story’ singer/songwriter decides to post a funny Instagram video to assure fans that her cat Meredith is not missing and doing fine, arguing that the feline simply hates camera.

Taylor Swift has poked fun at fans’ concern over her pet cat Meredith Grey. Having received many inquiries about her feline companion after failing to post pictures of the kitty for quite some time, the “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer decided to give assurance that Meredith was not “missing” in a hilarious way.

On Friday, April 16, the 31-year-old singer addressed the issue through a video she posted on Instagram. “We’ve been hearing some rumors on the internet recently,” she kicked start the clip with one of her pets, Benjamin Button, in her arm. “I mean, they’re not about you Benj, they’re about your sister.”

The video then displayed a handful of comments she’s received from worried fans. Some of the comments read, “I’m getting worried for Meredith we haven’t seen her in a while”, “TAYLOR WHERE IIS MEREDITH IS SHE OKAY WE NEED TO KNOW,” and “@taylorswift13 hey so you’re active and we all wanna know if Meredith is ok so-.”

A meme of Meredith with a caption that read, “Nobody physically saw me for a year,” then took over, offering a nod to a line from Swift’s “Miss Americana” documentary. The video went on to explain, “The truth is, Meredith just hates having her picture taken,” before a bombardment of pictures displaying Meredith looking so irritated were offered.

“So yeah, there it is. There’s the explanation,” Swift concluded near the end of the video. “She’s just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself. She doesn’t like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her. So there’s your update on Meredith.”

As the video came to a close, Meredith was seen fleeing from Taylor as she tried to ask the cat to address the rumors. “Do you have any comment on the recent allegations that you’re a missing cat?” she joked.

Alongside the funny video, the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer also offered a ticklish caption. “WELL WELL WELL you all really went out and left my greatest expectations in shambles this week,” she penned.

“Word on the street is you made Fearless (my version) the biggest country album first week of the last 6 years and the top release of 2021 so far. Honestly??? How?? Did I get this lucky???? I wanted to say thank you to you so today I will be addressing a very pressing issue,” she hinted.