‘Soul’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’ Lead Winners at 2021 Annie Awards

The Jamie Foxx-fronted Disney animation and the third installment of Tomm Moore’s ‘Irish Folklore Trilogy’ dominate this year’s Annie Awards with multiple wins.
“Soul” and “Wolfwalkers” triumphed at the 2021 Annie Awards on Friday night (16Apr21).
Jamie Foxx‘s Disney/Pixar movie picked up seven trophies, including Best Feature, while the acclaimed European movie about an adventurous girl who becomes a wolf scored five wins.
On the TV side, “Hilda” landed three awards and “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” took home two.
There were also wins for “Big Mouth“, “The Mandalorian“, and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars“.
The full list of winners at the 48th annual Annie Awards is:
- Best Feature: “Soul“
- Best Indie Feature: “Wolfwalkers“
- Best Special Production: “The Snail and the Whale“
- Best Short Subject: “Souvenir Souvenir“
- Best Sponsored: “There’s a Monster in my Kitchen“
- Best TV/Media – Preschool: “The Adventures of Paddington“
- Best TV/Media – Children: “Hilda“
- Best TV/Media – General Audience: “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Episode: Coven Of The Damned Cartoon Network Studios“
- Best Student Film: “La Bestia“
- Best Effects for TV/Media: “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous“
- Best Effects for Feature: “Soul“
- Best Character Animation – TV/Media: “Hilda“
- Best Character Animation – Feature: “Soul“
- Best Character Animation – Live Action: “The Mandalorian“
- Best Character Animation – Video Game: “Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales“
- Best Character Design – TV/Media: “Amphibia“
- Best Character Design – Feature: “Wolfwalkers“
- Best Direction – TV/Media: “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Episode: Plague Of Madness Cartoon Network Studios Genndy Tartakovsky“
- Best Direction – Feature: “Wolfwalkers” – Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart
- Best Music – TV/Media: “Star Wars: The Clone Wars“
- Best Music – Feature: “Soul“
- Best Production Design – TV/Media: “Shooom’s Odyssey Picolo Pictures Julien Bisaro“
- Best Production Design – Feature: “Wolfwalkers“
- Best Storyboarding – TV/Media: “Looney Tunes Cartoons“
- Best Storyboarding – Feature: “Soul“
- Best Voice Acting – TV/Media: “Tales of Arcadia: Wizards Episode: Our Final Act DreamWorks Animation David Bradley (Merlin)“
- Best Voice Acting – Feature: “Wolfwalkers” – Eva Whittaker
- Best Writing – TV/Media: “Big Mouth“
- Best Writing – Feature: “Soul“
- Best Editorial – TV/Media: “Hilda“
- Best Editorial – Feature: “Soul“