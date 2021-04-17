‘Soul’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’ Lead Winners at 2021 Annie Awards

Walt Disney Pictures/Apple Plus

The Jamie Foxx-fronted Disney animation and the third installment of Tomm Moore’s ‘Irish Folklore Trilogy’ dominate this year’s Annie Awards with multiple wins.

AceShowbiz –

“Soul” and “Wolfwalkers” triumphed at the 2021 Annie Awards on Friday night (16Apr21).

Jamie Foxx‘s Disney/Pixar movie picked up seven trophies, including Best Feature, while the acclaimed European movie about an adventurous girl who becomes a wolf scored five wins.

On the TV side, “Hilda” landed three awards and “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” took home two.

There were also wins for “Big Mouth“, “The Mandalorian“, and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars“.

The full list of winners at the 48th annual Annie Awards is: