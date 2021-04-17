Shay Mitchell Hopes for Second Child Despite Painful Labor Experience

Instagram

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress refuses to let the grueling labor experience put her off from having another child, claiming she ‘completely forgot’ about her pain once she laid her eyes on daughter.

AceShowbiz –

Shay Mitchell is considering having a second child.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star spent a gruelling 33 hours in labour whilst delivering her daughter Atlas, now 18 months, but admits her experience hasn’t completely put her off trying for a second child with her partner Matte Babel.

When asked if going into labour again scares her, Shay said, “It does and it doesn’t. What I will say for me, when I held her in my arms and – I know, this gets so mushy – but I was just like, ‘I would do it again,’ and I said that right after.”

Although labour was a daunting process for Shay, the actress also admitted the woes that came with pregnancy were tougher to deal with.

She added, “I think for me, (it was) more the swollen hands and needles – I don’t do well with the pregnancy itself.”

“I’d always heard of your feet being swollen, but for me it was my hands. You realise how crucial your hands are and the discomfort that you have when it involves them is not very fun.”

Shay chose not to have an epidural until she’d been through almost 24 hours of labour, but insisted she “completely forgot” about her pain once her daughter arrived.

Speaking to “Moms Like Us“, she said, “Yes, it was a long time, but having her and going through that, I was like, ‘I don’t even care. I would do it again.’ ”