Scenes From Prince Philip’s Funeral at Windsor Castle

[military marching command] [music] [instrumental music] [singing] [singing U.K. national anthem, “God Save the Queen”] We are here today in St. George’s Chapel to commit into the hands of God, the soul of his servant, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us. We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.