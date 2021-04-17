new video loaded: Scenes From Prince Philip’s Funeral at Windsor Castle
The funeral for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, took place on Saturday, following his death last week at age 99. Members of the royal family walked behind his coffin to St. George’s Chapel, where Prince Philip’s body was interred in the royal vault.
[military marching command] [music] [instrumental music] [singing] [singing U.K. national anthem, “God Save the Queen”] We are here today in St. George’s Chapel to commit into the hands of God, the soul of his servant, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us. We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.
