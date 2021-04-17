Scaramucci surprised at lack of banking response to Coinbase listing By Cointelegraph

Scaramucci surprised at lack of banking response to Coinbase listing
After much anticipation, Coinbase listed on the Nasdaq on Wednesday via a direct listing. Skybridge founder Anthony Scaramucci thinks the event should have been met with more attention from banks.
“What I’m surprised about, frankly, is there isn’t a wake-up call at the banks, the commercial banks, like there was for the Netscape IPO in 1995 at Microsoft (NASDAQ:),” Scaramucci told CNBC on Friday after noting Coinbase’s connection with (BTC), in line with the asset’s growth and technical framework.
