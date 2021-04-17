Saweetie Appears to Call Quavo ‘Narcissist’ in New Song Following Dramatic Split

WENN/Apega

Saweetie seemingly is clapping back at ex-boyfriend Quavo. The 27-year-old musician appeared to diss the Migos rapper in a new track which was included in her new EP “Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1”. Titled “See Saw”, the song features Saweetie rapping about a man who hurts her.

“How you figure, ain’t the woman that you thought/ You was humpin’ thots, f**kin’ narcissist you just mad you got caught,” she spits her fiery bars. Meanwhile, Sacramento-based songstress Kendra Jae joins her in the hot new song, taking the vocals on the tune.





Prior to this, Quavo was accused of dissing the “Icy Girl” raptress in a snippet of an unreleased track. In the audio, which surfaced online earlier this month, the Athens-born artist rhymed, “Skrtttt Skrtttt takin back dat Bentley/ F**d dem h**s now I gotta act stingy/ new Huncho & Petro otw.” Fans believed that he was likely referring to the Bentley that he gave his then-girlfriend as a gift in December 2020.

After the pair called it quits in February, words were Quavo took back the lavish car. “Quavo’s no dummy – the Bentley wasn’t in her name,” a source told MTO News at the time. “He’s not being petty or anything, but she’s on Twitter talking s**t. So he took back the car… He got that s**t.” However, the reports were later debunked as TMZ claimed that the 29-year-old emcee neither leased the car in his name nor ended the lease early.

While it did seem messy, the uglier part of their breakup was when a video surfaced online in March, featuring the then-couple having a physical altercation in an elevator. The “Best Friend” raptress seemingly lashed out at the “Congratulations” spitter as they grappled over a Call of Duty case.

Of the footage, Saweetie said that “this unfortunate incident happened a year ago.” She continued, “While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on. I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

Quavo also released his own statement in which he denied physically abused the raptress. “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from,” he told TMZ. “I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”