Reggae royalty Morgan Heritage to auction NFTs By BTC Peers



Reggae royalty Morgan Heritage to auction NFTs



Reggae royalty Morgan Heritage, a 1994 band formed by children of reggae sensation and legend Denroy Morgan, this week are on the front covers of various magazines for their non-fungible token auction expected to happen today, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in consortium with Bondly Finance.

According to the 2016 and 2018 Grammy award-winning band, this NFT will feature three songs off their upcoming Legacy album scheduled to drop next month. The collections, a new song, and two digitally remastered songs from their vast catalog will make this renowned band one of the very first to launch these tokens.

Scheduled to go live on the OpenSea and BondSwap marketplaces by 2 PM (EST), the event according to present band member Peter “Peetah” Morgan will combine unique digital art and reggae music.

This Saturday at 2pm EST we embark on a historical journey with our family at @BondlyFinance by becoming the first @RecordingAcad #Reggae artist in the world to release music on the blockchain. Be apart of history and get our first NFTs at https://t.co/ZBVkXIkElP pic.twitter.com/SR2XKgMtzL — MORGAN HERITAGE (@morganheritage) April 15, 2021

Speaking to reporters, Morgan Heritage disclosed they are elated to have been chosen by Bondly to become the first reggae band to piggyback on the non-fungible token trend that has taken the world by storm.

Going live today, the first collection, an unreleased song Light It Up ft Pelle K (175 items) will sell for 0.5 ETH ($1.324 at the time of publication) per NFT. Digitally remastered songs The World Is Yours and Don’t Haffi Dread featuring 175 items respectively will also sell for 0.5 ETH per NFT.

With international recording artists like Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, and Illenium already on this trend, Morgan Heritage’s NFT auction may spur more reggae artists and bands to jump on this fad.

