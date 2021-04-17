r/Wallstreetbets rebans crypto discussions following Bloomberg article By Cointelegraph

r/Wallstreetbets, a subreddit famous for organizing a pump for Dogecoin and the GameStop (NYSE:) short squeeze, is enacting a crypto discussion ban after officially allowing the topic for a single day.

Subreddit moderator u/bawse1 announced on Thursday that r/Wallstreetbets has now banned crypto discussions forever, following a Bloomberg article titled “WallStreetBets Bows to Crypto.” Just a day before, the same moderator officially announced that the subreddit will finally allow crypto discussion strictly limited to (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE). The new post reads: