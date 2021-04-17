Prince William and Prince Harry Walk Together but Separated at Prince Philip’s Funeral

WENN

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are seen together at the public event for the very first time since their relationship became strained following Harry’s move to the U.S.

AceShowbiz –

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited at Prince Philip‘s funeral. The brothers walked together at the procession but they were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips, who is the son of Princess Anne, as they escorted their grandfather’s coffin into St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Both princes looked somber as they donned similar morning suits with military medals pinned on their chests. The Queen previously decreed that none of the royal family members would wear military uniform when they paid their final respect to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip’s coffin was carried in a custom Land Rover that the Duke of Edinburgh actually helped design. The procession was kicked off by the military members that included King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, Foot Guards Band, the Soldiers of the Rifles, the Airmen of the Royal Air Force, and the Soldiers of the Coldstream Guards.

Only 30 people were allowed to attend the royal functions. They were Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip‘s children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, as well as Queen’s grandchildren Zara and Mike Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, and Viscount Severn.

Camilla Parker-Bowles and Kate Middleton were also in attendance. The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge entered the chapel without their spouses as the Dukes joined the procession to escort Prince Philip’s coffin.

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle was absence. The Duchess of Sussex remained in U.S. with the couple’s little son Archie due to the concerns over Covid-19 as she’s heavily pregnant with their second child.

The event marked the first time William and Harry were pictured at the same event following the family fallout. Their relationship became strained as Harry and wife stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved Stateside. The Oprah Winfrey interview in which they accused the firm of racism only served to add fuel to the tension.