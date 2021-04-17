Prince Harry Seen Talking to Prince William and Kate Middleton After Prince Philip’s Funeral

WENN

After Prince Philip’s coffin is lowered into St George’s Chapel’s vault at the end of the royal funeral, Harry is walking side-by-side with his brother and sister-in-law while heading back to Windsor Castle.

AceShowbiz –

Prince Harry and Prince William remain cordial despite rumored tension between them following the former and his wife Meghan Markle‘s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. The sons of Prince Charles were seen talking to each other following the funeral of their grandfater, Prince Philip, on Saturday, April 17.

Harry was seen rather chummy with Kate while they stood outside the chapel. He later walked side-by-side with his brother William as well as Kate while leaving the service on foot, having a little chat on their way back to Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, the Queen was driven away in her car back to her royal apartment.

Harry, who had been isolating at Frogmore Cottage with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, was earlier seen walking together but separated from his brother William while following Prince Philip’s casket from Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel. He was also seen sitting separated from them inside the chapel as Meghan Markle couldn’t attend the funeral due to being pregnant.

Prince Philip was laid to rest in a solemn ceremony, which was preceded with a moment of silence after his casket arrived at the chapel. The Armed Forces conducted a Ceremonial Gun Fire at nine locations at the beginning and end of national minute’s silence.

Prince Philip’s Greek and Russian heritage was evoked with several songs during the funeral. The choir sang “Russian Kontakion of the Departed”, a funeral hymn in the Russian and Greek Orthodox churches.

After several readings from the Bible and prayers, the casket of the late Duke of Edinburgh was lowered into St George’s Chapel’s vault while the Pipe Major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland plays a Lament. The camera didn’t show the procession of the casket being lowered into the vault to keep the moment private for the royal family.

The “Last Post” was later sounded by Buglers of the Royal Marines at the end west of the Nave to mark Prince Philip’s journey to his final rest. The State Trumpeters also played “Reveille” before the Royal Marines sound Actions Stations, which was per Prince Philip’s request.

After the Archbishop of Canterbury pronounced the Blessing, the National Anthem was sung by the four members of the choir to mark the end of the funeral service. All guests, except for Queen Elizabeth who was driven away in her car back to her royal apartment, walked on foot as they were leaving the chapel.