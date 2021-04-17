Preparations underway; Prince Harry and Prince William to walk together; Queen Elizabeth to sit alone; Funeral to praise support for Queen

Thank you for joining us for coverage of Prince Philip’s funeral, where he will be remembered as a man of “courage, fortitude and faith” at a service that salutes both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II over three quarters of a century.

Coronavirus restrictions mean that instead of the 800 mourners included in the longstanding plans for his funeral, there will be only 30 inside the castle’s St George’s Chapel, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. The picture below is if Windsor Castle at first light this morning.

Many elements of the funeral follow military and royal protocol, from the armed forces personnel lining the funeral route to the artillery salutes and Philip’s naval cap and sword atop the coffin. More than 700 military personnel are set to take part, including army bands, Royal Marine buglers and an honor guard drawn from across the armed forces.