Police Balk at New Edict as Ontario Brings In Emergency Measures

(Bloomberg) — Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he had no choice but to impose some of North America’s toughest restrictions to curb a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. Some police forces are pushing back.

Canada’s largest province laid out new measures Friday as part of an emergency stay-at-home order, prompted by a jump in serious virus cases. Ford’s government gave police extraordinary powers to stop vehicles and individuals, to ask why they aren’t at home.

But police in Toronto, Waterloo and other cities quickly issued statements saying they won’t do random checks.

In the nation’s capital, the Ottawa Police Service said late Friday it won’t conduct random stops and doesn’t want its powers to impact public trust. But it will be involved with setting up checkpoints on bridges between Ontario and neighboring Quebec, after Ford’s government announced new constraints on travelers from other provinces. People will still be allowed to cross the provincial boundary for work.

The Ontario premier banned almost all outdoor public gatherings, closed golf courses and children’s playgrounds, and shut down some construction sites. That comes on top of earlier moves to close schools and non-essential retailers. In some parts of the province, including Toronto, hair salons and restaurant dining rooms have been closed for several months.