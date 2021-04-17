Pendle Finance raises $3.5M to launch secondary market for DeFi yields By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Pendle Finance, a decentralized finance protocol that allows users to tokenize and sell future yields, has completed a private investment round worth $3.5 million to power the next phase of its platform’s evolution.

The private investment round included contributions from several companies, including CMS, DeFi Alliance, Lemniscap, Hashkey Capital, imToken and Spartan Group, among others. The team is being advised by industry leaders from such projects as Kyber Network and KeeperDAO.