Paris Hilton Speaking On Sex Tape And Britney Spears Doc



Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty



Speaking on the incident in 2011, Paris said, “I didn’t want to be known as that. And now when people look at me they think that I’m something I’m not just because of one incident one night with someone who I was in love with.” “People assume ‘Oh, she’s a slut’ because of one thing that happened to me,” she added at the time, “and it’s hard because I’ll have to live with that for the rest of my life and explain it to my children. And it’s something that’s changed my life forever and I’ll never be able to erase it.”