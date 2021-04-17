Home Business Olympic president Bach to visit Japan in May, meet PM Suga

Olympic president Bach to visit Japan in May, meet PM Suga

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. IOC President Bach meets with Greek PM Mitsotakis in Athens

TOKYO (Reuters) – International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will visit Japan in May, the Kyodo News agency said on Saturday, as the nation struggles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases before the start of the Games.

Bach will attend a torch relay ceremony in the western city of Hiroshima on May 17 and meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga the next day, Kyodo said, citing sources close to the matter. Bach is expected to back Japan’s commitment to safely hosting the Summer Games, Kyodo reported.

Representatives for the Tokyo Olympics could not be reached when called for comment outside regular business hours.

With fewer than 100 days until the Olympics are due to start in Tokyo, Japan expanded quasi-emergency measures to 10 regions on Friday as a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases spread.

Suga, who is on a state visit to the United States, said at a press conference on Friday that he told President Joe Biden he was committed to moving forward with the Games and that Biden offered his support.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©