NSA whistleblower sells NFT for 2,224 ETH By BTC Peers

NSA whistleblower sells NFT for 2,224 ETH
National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower and former CIA contractor who’s on a self-imposed exile in Russia after exposing NSA activities back in 2013, Edward Snowden, this week sold a non-fungible token (NFT) of his motif.
The NFT, an image depicting the whistleblower has just been sold for 2.224 ETH ($5.44 million at the time of sale) after a deluge of bids from crypto enthusiasts around the world. Auctioned on the famous OpenSea marketplace, the buyer who goes by the name @PleasrDAO would own exclusive image rights.
Tagged “Stay Free”, the NFT becomes one of the most expensive artworks sold on the space behind Beeple’s record-breaking EVERDAYS; FIRST 5000 DAYS, and a few others. While a ton of artists, brands, and celebrities have jumped on this trend, only a tiny percentage have managed to hit the $1 million mark.
Edward Snowden, in a recent statement, disclosed that proceeds from this sale will go to Freedom of the Press, a non-profit organization which surprisingly he sits as part of the board of directors.
This artwork, created by artist Platon portrays a grey emblem of Snowden set against tons of court documents linked to the 2013 exposè. For originality, Edward signed the visual art with his “pen-to-paper Hancock”.
This is his first and ostensibly may be his last NFT auction.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.