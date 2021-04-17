NSA whistleblower sells NFT for 2,224 ETH By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

NSA whistleblower sells NFT for 2,224 ETH

National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower and former CIA contractor who’s on a self-imposed exile in Russia after exposing NSA activities back in 2013, Edward Snowden, this week sold a non-fungible token (NFT) of his motif.

The NFT, an image depicting the whistleblower has just been sold for 2.224 ETH ($5.44 million at the time of sale) after a deluge of bids from crypto enthusiasts around the world. Auctioned on the famous OpenSea marketplace, the buyer who goes by the name @PleasrDAO would own exclusive image rights.

Tagged “Stay Free”, the NFT becomes one of the most expensive artworks sold on the space behind Beeple’s record-breaking EVERDAYS; FIRST 5000 DAYS, and a few others. While a ton of artists, brands, and celebrities have jumped on this trend, only a tiny percentage have managed to hit the $1 million mark.

Edward Snowden, in a recent statement, disclosed that proceeds from this sale will go to Freedom of the Press, a non-profit organization which surprisingly he sits as part of the board of directors.

This artwork, created by artist Platon portrays a grey emblem of Snowden set against tons of court documents linked to the 2013 exposè. For originality, Edward signed the visual art with his “pen-to-paper Hancock”.

This is his first and ostensibly may be his last NFT auction.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR