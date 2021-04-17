NSA whistleblower sells NFT for 2,224 ETH By BTC Peers



NSA whistleblower sells NFT for 2,224 ETH



National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower and former CIA contractor who’s on a self-imposed exile in Russia after exposing NSA activities back in 2013, Edward Snowden, this week sold a non-fungible token (NFT) of his motif.

The NFT, an image depicting the whistleblower has just been sold for 2.224 ETH ($5.44 million at the time of sale) after a deluge of bids from crypto enthusiasts around the world. Auctioned on the famous OpenSea marketplace, the buyer who goes by the name @PleasrDAO would own exclusive image rights.

Tagged “Stay Free”, the NFT becomes one of the most expensive artworks sold on the space behind Beeple’s record-breaking EVERDAYS; FIRST 5000 DAYS, and a few others. While a ton of artists, brands, and celebrities have jumped on this trend, only a tiny percentage have managed to hit the $1 million mark.

Edward Snowden, in a recent statement, disclosed that proceeds from this sale will go to Freedom of the Press, a non-profit organization which surprisingly he sits as part of the board of directors.

This artwork, created by artist Platon portrays a grey emblem of Snowden set against tons of court documents linked to the 2013 exposè. For originality, Edward signed the visual art with his “pen-to-paper Hancock”.

This is his first and ostensibly may be his last NFT auction.

