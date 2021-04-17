Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Lands Podcast Series ‘Mask of Sanity’, Rami Malek Joins ‘Blackout’ Season 2

WENN

The former ‘Game of Thrones’ actor is set to star in a new crime podcast series while the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ star is added to the upcoming second installment of another podcast show.

AceShowbiz –

“Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is getting into the popular true crime podcast business – he’ll produce and star in new scripted series “Mask of Sanity“.

The actor and Joe Derrick, his producing partner at Ill Kippers Productions, will oversee the audio series, based on the riveting real-life story of a journalist on the trail of a serial killer, according to Deadline. Coster-Waldau has not confirmed which role he will play.

“Mask of Sanity is a great example of the storytelling that Joe Derrick and myself want Ill Kippers to make,” Nikolaj shares in a statement. “Entertaining, unexpected and thought-provoking, keeping the audience guessing right to the end… We can’t wait to share it with listeners everywhere through Audible.”

The series will debut later this year (21).

Meanwhile, Rami Malek is plugged in for a second season of podcast thriller “Blackout” after the Oscar winner’s hit apocalyptic series was downloaded more than 12 million times.

The “Bohemian Rhapsody” star will reprise his role of Simon Itani, a DJ-turned-activist trying to cope amid a massive power cut.

“How To Get Away With Murder” star Aja Naomi King is joining the cast for the show’s second run, which will be written and co-directed by Jeremy Novick and Stef Abel Horowitz. Rami is also on board as a producer.

Because the podcast’s first season was so popular, “Blackout” is also in line for a potential TV series commission although there is no word yet on whether or not Rami will appear in a small screen version.

The podcast’s second season is due to debut this summer (21).