NFT Celebrates the Legacy of Soccer Legend Pelé Drops on Ethernity By CoinQuora

Collectible 3D trading cards Non-fungible tokens (NFT) honoring the legacy of Brazillian Soccer player Pelé will drop on Ethernity Chain on May 02, 2021.

Moreover, the collection indicates the first-ever Pele trading cards released digitally. However, the collection is developed by Australian concept artist Kingsletter and Visual Lab.

More so, the physical vintage Pelé soccer cards are valuable trading cards around the globe. Also, 90% of Pelé NFT sales will profit the Pelé Foundation. Notably, Pelé Foundation is a charity that enables and educates children fighting against poverty.

In addition, the first in a series of Pelé NFTs will be followed by the next batch due for release this year. The Pelé NFT is the gold standard of football NFTs. Recently, many major European clubs, namely Juventus, Barcelona, and AC Milan, released digital tokens to engage fans through the popular Socios firm.

Pelé is the greatest soccer player, who is a winner of FIFA’s Player of the Century award in the year 2000 along with Maradona. Pelé likewise scored more than 500 top-division objectives for his local Santos. Also part of three Brazilian World Cup-winning teams. Pelé retired in 1977. Despite that, he remains the top goal-scorer in the Brazilian national team history, with 77 goals from 92 appearances.

Recently, Ethernity Chain has partnered with Jason Heuser, a unique meme creator, for its first official platform drop. The top-priced Legendary Edition NFT, which holds the reserve price of $35,000, sold out for $162,000, attracting 22 bids. Other NFTs, including the Limited Super Edition, and 2012 Original, were also generally welcomed, selling for $173,824 and $224,8000 respectively.

Ethernity is a world-class auction marketplace that has driven NFTs into public mindfulness. They give collectible digital trading cards across soccer, music, film—also limited edition pieces of art.

