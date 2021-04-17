Litecoin Tumbles 20% In Rout By Investing.com



Litecoin Tumbles 20% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $257.645 by 23:22 (03:22 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 20.30% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $18.171B, or 0.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $20.828B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $257.645 to $304.464 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 6.63%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.942B or 5.44% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $240.1739 to $335.2682 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 38.66% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,850.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 10.50% on the day.

was trading at $2,104.69 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 15.35%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,074.101B or 50.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $253.431B or 12.02% of the total cryptocurrency market value.