Litecoin Jumps 20% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Litecoin Jumps 20% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $322.282 by 09:31 (13:31 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 20.14% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 13, 2020.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $21.174B, or 0.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $20.828B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $305.513 to $335.268 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 36.62%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $13.485B or 4.96% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $240.1739 to $335.2682 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 23.27% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $60,847.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.55% on the day.

was trading at $2,396.04 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.07%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,133.324B or 51.30% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $275.452B or 12.47% of the total cryptocurrency market value.