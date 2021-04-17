Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $289.445 by 20:29 (00:29 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 10.16% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $20.358B, or 0.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $20.828B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $289.445 to $304.464 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 23.2%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $13.128B or 5.50% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $240.1739 to $335.2682 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 31.08% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,711.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.85% on the day.

was trading at $2,275.42 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.49%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,138.627B or 51.51% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $272.198B or 12.31% of the total cryptocurrency market value.