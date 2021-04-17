Lil Nas X Hoping for ‘Montero’ Remix With Rihanna and Bad Bunny

WENN/Facebook

Lil Nas X wants to recruit Rihanna and Bad Bunny for a remix of his U.S. chart-topping hit “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”.

The “Old Town Road” rapper is keen to get the “Diamonds” hitmaker and the Latin hip-hop star on a new cut of his mega-hit.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 22-year-old star said, when asked who’d like to team up with for a remix, “Rihanna and Bad Bunny.”

And when he turned away, Roman suggested, “It makes me feel like this may already be in the pipeline,” to which he replied, “I wish!”

He added, “What if I ask for it? I don’t want to jinx it.”

The song ruled the charts and, at the same time, sparked backlash from conservative groups due to the steamy music video. But Lil Nas X was unbothered as he fired back, “I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the s**t y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”

According to reports, the controversial video, which features the rapper performing a seductive dance with the devil, disappeared from Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube in some territories across the world.

In response, the rapper turned to adult website. “Since call me by your name is no longer working on many streaming services i will be uploading the audio to pornhub at 3pm est,” he announced on Twitter. “Not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing i can really do about it. thanks for all the support tho!”