Liam Payne Unveils His Painting of Prince Philip as Tribute to Duke of Edinburgh

WENN/Instagram

The One Direction member shows off the portrait of the Queen’s consort that he drew as he pays tribute to the Duke and remembers his legacy following his passing.

AceShowbiz –

Liam Payne paid tribute to the late Prince Philip with a portrait that he drew and painted.

The 27-year-old “Strip That Down” singer shared his creation on his Instagram Stories, showing off the artwork from the early stages before presenting the finished product.

“Beginning something really special I hope,” Liam captioned the first photo and added alongside a follow-up. “Taking shape long way to go.”

With the third photo, Liam said, “Hours later, ready for water color (sic).”

When he was finished, Liam proudly presented his portrait and wrote, “Rest in peace HRH Prince Philip. Small tribute to you, thank you for your service.”

<br />

The late Duke of Edinburgh will be honoured at a private memorial at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which begins at 3pm BST on Saturday (17Apr21).

All 30 guests will be required to wear face masks and sit in socially-distanced seats at the scaled-back ceremony, with Queen Elizabeth II due to sit alone at her husband’s service.

Prince Harry, the late Duke’s grandson, has returned to Britain from the U.S. for the occasion while his pregnant wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex remains in America.

Prince William and brother Harry were separated during the service, sitting on opposite sides of the church. The two brothers, who became estranged after Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family, earlier walked together but they were separated by their cousin when they escorted Prince Philip’s coffin into the chapel.