Legendary Songwriter Barry Mason Passes Away at 85

The Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriter, who wrote songs for the likes of Tom Jones, Elvis Presley, Rod Stewart, and Barbra Streisand, has died following an illness.

Celebrated British songwriter Barry Mason has died after a three-month illness.

The multiple Ivor Novello Award winner wrote hits like “Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)”, “The Last Waltz”, and “Delilah”, which were hits for Edison Lighthouse, Engelbert Humperdinck, and Tom Jones, respectively.

His songs were also recorded by David Essex, Rod Stewart, Petula Clark, Elvis Presley, Charles Aznavour, and Barbra Streisand, among others.

Following news of his passing, aged 85, Mason was celebrated by famous pals and industry peers on social media, with lyricist Sir Tim Rice writing, “Very sad music business news. The wonderful lyricist Barry Mason who wrote so many hit songs, many with Les Reed, has died.”

“He was a delightful modest fellow and will be greatly missed by his many songwriting and musical friends. RIP Barry. (sic)”

Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp also paid tribute to Mason, adding, “Shocked to hear that my friend and lovely human Barry Mason died yesterday.”

“A great songwriter who won 5 Ivor Novello Awards and co-wrote Love Grows Where my Rosemary Goes, Delilah, the Last Waltz and many more.”

“All my love to his wife Vanessa and his children. (sic)”

Mason enjoyed the bulk of his success in the late 1960s with songwriting partner Les Reed and went on to launch his own publishing company, Barry Mason Enterprises Ltd.

He was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal in Queen Elizabeth II‘s 2020 Birthday Honours for his services to music.