Lance Armstrong Shows Support for Son Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The disgraced cycling champion stands by his son Luke Armstrong as the 21-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting then-girlfriend back in 2018 when they were teen.

Lance Armstrong is standing by his son following allegations he sexually assaulted a teenage girl three years ago.

Luke Armstrong, 21, allegedly drove the 16 year old to his dad’s Austin, Texas home and assaulted her in 2018, when he was 18, according to an arrest affidavit, obtained by KXAN.

In a post on Instagram, Lance shared a snap of himself and Luke on Friday (16Apr21) with the caption, “Head (up) (heart) full. You’re my NORTH Luke. I love you.”

His accuser reported the incident to police in November (20), claiming she was drunk when Luke picked her up from a party and fell asleep during the drive. She woke up as he was allegedly sexually assaulting her on a sofa.

Luke reportedly admitted to having sex with his accuser in a phone call with her in December, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested in Texas last week and charged with sexual assault of a minor but his attorney denied the allegations, telling the news outlet his client and the accuser had been involved in a consensual relationship.

“What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and was not a sexual assault,” Randy Leavitt says. “It was a consensual relationship then and continued consensually between two young people with both ultimately going their separate ways. It wasn’t a one-time thing. They had something of a relationship going on for a brief period of time.”