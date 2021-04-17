Karlie Kloss Flooded With Heartwarming Messages After Revealing Baby Boy’s Name

Instagram

In the first social media post she makes of her infant son Levi Joseph, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel is seen holding his hand while wearing a gold ring that said, ‘Mama.’

Karlie Floss is flooded with heartwarming messages for the birth of her baby boy. Shortly after revealing the name of her first child with husband Joshua Kushner, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel received plenty of congratulating comments from her celebrity friends and family on her social media account.

On Friday, April 16, the 28-year-old new mom put out on Instagram her first post about her infant son. Along with an image of her holding her newborn’s hand while wearing a “Mama” ring, she revealed the name she and her husband have chosen for their little man. In its caption, she noted, “Levi Joseph [love] 3.11.21.”

<br />

Soon after, a number of Karlie’s celebrity friends shared their reactions in the comment section. Actress Lily Collins and fashion model Irina Shayk left three heart emojis, while Tyra Banks greeted her, “Hey mama.” Her fellow Angels have also expressed their joy with Adriana Lima leaving a comment, “Congratulations mama,” and Lily Aldridge writing, “Cutieeeeee I can’t wait to meet him [love].”

Former “America’s Next Top Model” judge Ashley Graham, who just gave birth to her first son Isaac in January, chimed in, “I can’t wait to meet you Levi!! Play dates are going to be fun!!” Journalist Katie Couric was also seen sending a simple congratulation to the first-time mom, adding three heart emojis in her note.

Karlie’s older sister Kristine Kloss also wrote a kind comment that read, “My favorite little guy, ever! Best snuggler and hand older in the [world]!” After gushing over the little boy, she went on to praise her sister by writing, “Love watching you grow into motherhood — you are such a natural, Kar! [love].”

Famous beauty brand Estee Lauder left a heartwarming message by writing, “Congratulations” along with three heart emojis. Meanwhile, the official account of Karlie’s coding camp for girls, Kode with Klossy, jokingly noted, “Levi, if thirteen years from now you see this comment and you want to apply… we’ll make an exception.” It got Karlie to respond, “Sceenshotting this for later!”

Karlie gave birth to Levi in March, nearly three years after she tied the knot with her businessman husband Joshua. The two got married in an intimate ceremony in October 2018.