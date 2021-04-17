Jim Cramer cashes out half his ‘phoney money’ Bitcoin to pay off mortgage By Cointelegraph

Jim Cramer cashes out half his ‘phoney money’ Bitcoin to pay off mortgage
Business TV personality and converted proponent Jim Cramer has sold half of what he calls his “phoney money” Bitcoin portfolio to pay off his mortgage.
During Thursday’s broadcast of “Squawk on the Street,” co-anchor Jim Cramer revealed that he’s “decided to become an apostate,” by selling off half of his Bitcoin holdings to pay off his home.
