Italy industry minister welcomes end of talks on CNH’s Iveco sale to China’s FAW By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An Iveco truck is seen at the IAA Commercial Vehicles trade show in Hanover



ROME (Reuters) – Italian Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on Saturday welcomed the end of talks over the sale of truckmaker Iveco to Chinese firm FAW.

Iveco is part of CNH Industrial (NYSE:), which in turn is controlled by Exor (OTC:), the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family.

CNH said earlier on Saturday it had terminated discussions with FAW over the Iveco sale but was continuing to pursue a spinoff of the group in early 2022.

“The Italian government considers heavy trucks to be a strategic national interest,” said Giorgetti, whose rightist League party has always opposed the sale of Iveco to the Chinese.

He said in a statement that the government was ready to hold talks with CNH to keep production in Italy.