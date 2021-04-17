Is Bitcoin becoming the ‘Google’ of crypto as BTC market cap nears new milestone? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Holger Zschaepitz, a market analyst at Welt, emphasized that (BTC) is nearing the valuation of Google (NASDAQ:), as it heads toward $1.5 trillion in market capitalization.

Currently, as of April 17, the market cap of Bitcoin is hovering at around $1.12 trillion as the entire valuation of the crypto market remains comfortably above $2 trillion.

Bitcoin vs. Google market cap. Source: Bloomberg, Holger Zschaepitz