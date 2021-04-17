Iran Says ‘New Understanding’ is Taking Shape at Nuclear Talks

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Iran’s lead negotiator in talks aimed at reviving the nuclear deal said world powers had reached a “new understanding” and should soon start drafting a text outlining how they will restore the accord.

Speaking to Iranian state television, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that serious disagreements still remained but that Iran was working on a draft text that could work as a framework for subsequent talks.

“The drafting of the text can begin now and the Iranian delegation has prepared and presented its text on the nuclear sphere and the lifting of sanctions,” Araghchi said.

The comments inject new hope into a process that was plunged into crisis earlier last week after an attack on a major Iranian enrichment facility triggered the Islamic Republic into enriching uranium at levels nearing weapons grade. Iran insists that the heavy metal will be used for medical purposes only.

While the U.S. is yet to comment on the latest round of negotiations, which will resume on Sunday, the European Union and Russia, which are also taking a key role in the negotiations, echoed Araghchi’s cautious optimism.

On Friday, President Joe Biden, who wants to bring the U.S. back into the 2015 nuclear deal, criticized Iran’s move to enrich uranium to 60% but said that it wouldn’t prevent the talks and said he was “pleased” that Iran continued to engage in discussions.