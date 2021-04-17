Investors’ on-chain activity hints at Bitcoin price cycle top above $166,000 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
After breaking out of the two-months ascending triangle, the price of (BTC) is firmly staying above $60,000. Current on-chain volume suggests investors are still strongly buying Bitcoin at current price levels.

Furthermore, the current price is not even close to a short-term price top when comparing to historic network valuation multiples.

BTC price bull run not overheated, investor activity shows

Bitcoin NVT Price. Source: Woobull.com

NVT premium says short-term top possible at $95K

Current NVT premium suggests more upside potential