Hazel E Safely Returns Home After Suffering Major Complications From Botched Plastic Surgery

The former ‘Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star also takes a time to reflect on the passing of Kanye West’s mother due to complications from cosmetic surgery as she’s still in recovery.

Hazel E will continue recuperating at home following complications from her recent plastic surgery with her loved ones by her side. The reality star has “safely” returned to the U.S. after undergoing a “mommy makeover” abroad.

On Friday, April 16, Hazel made use of her Instagram account to give her followers an update on her health scare. “To my loving fans, family, and friends: Thank you for all of your thoughtful prayers and messages during this difficult and enlightening time,” she wrote over a picture of her with her husband De’Von Waller and their infant daughter. “I have made it safely back to the United States where I will take this time to recover with the strength of my loving husband, De’Von, and our beautiful daughter, Ava-Dior.”

Promising to divulge more details of her harrowing experience, Hazel added that she “will speak my truth” in due time while she asked her fans to “continue to hold our family in prayer as I begin my journey of recovery.”

Hours prior to posting the positive update, Hazel reflected on the passing of Kanye West‘s mom Donda following complications due to cosmetic surgery. “I wonder did Kanye West mom have anyone with her when she went out the country for plastic surgery? Rest her soul,” she posted on her Instagram Story.

Stressing the need for support and guidance when one is going to undergo a similar procedure, she added, “Please never go alone always have someone to advocate for you. And always have somebody by your side during your recovery.” She acknowledged that the recovery “ain’t easy.”

Hazel previously opened up about the aftermath of her botched plastic surgery. “They had to take my boobs,” she tearfully said on Instagram Live on Thursday. “It was a lot of fluid leaking and it was making me really sick and I came in for dehydration. They decided to remove my boobs.”

She went on sharing, “Now I just got to a new hospital because I’m getting a blood transfusion. I wouldn’t be around for Ava anymore. I had to have the mommy makeover, then my makeover didn’t work so now I don’t have any boobs anymore – so you guys can’t f**king make fun of me anymore. This is what it is, you know?”

“Maybe at a different time, like when my body has a chance to heal from my tummy tuck…,” she pondered on the thought of getting her breasts eventually fixed, before continuing, “Look, like I have no more boobs, they’re gone – it just is what it is, that’s the update.”

The former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star then revealed how this unfortunate situation has brought a new enlightenment to her. “I just wanted my old body back F***c. To embrace motherhood, you have to love every new flaw that comes with it. Gut, nipples pointing to the ground, fatigue, back aches,” she wrote. “This was the first thing I had tried to do for me since before I was pregnant. I have some Mom Guilt that is ripping my heart apart. I was just tryna have my baby be internationally known. I wanted her to be well traveled before 1.”