Ethernity Chain set to drop Pele NFTs By BTC Peers

Ethernity Chain set to drop Pele NFTs
The idea behind non-fungible tokens is to capture some of the most precious moments in the life of legendary individuals. As part of its commitment to do this, Ethernity Chain, in a recent tweet announced it will be dropping a collection of NFTs in honor of Brazilian football (soccer) legend and FIFA Player of the Century award winner Pele.
– 1,282 goals – 1,363 games – The highest valued soccer trading card.The first authentic #aNFT ⚽️The GOAT @pele May 2, exclusively on https://t.co/WW1lmvXLUK
