Ethereum Tumbles 21% In Selloff By Investing.com



Ethereum Tumbles 21% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1,952.64 by 23:36 (03:36 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 21.46% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $247.15B, or 12.16% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $290.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $1,948.93 to $2,338.53 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 0.51%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $34.76B or 14.64% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,948.9327 to $2,544.5352 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 23.26% from its all-time high of $2,544.54 set on April 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $51,893.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.78% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $439.38 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 17.69%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,062.10B or 52.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $74.45B or 3.66% of the total cryptocurrency market value.