Ethereum Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



© Reuters Ethereum Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $2,233.86 by 23:06 (03:06 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 10.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $264.55B, or 12.33% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $290.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,233.86 to $2,338.53 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 6.27%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $34.09B or 14.25% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,103.7336 to $2,544.5352 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 12.21% from its all-time high of $2,544.54 set on April 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,556.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.83% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $501.79 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.33%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,114.35B or 51.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $78.16B or 3.64% of the total cryptocurrency market value.