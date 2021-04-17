ETH bonanza as three North American Ethereum ETFs approved in one day By Cointelegraph

ETH bonanza as three North American Ethereum ETFs approved in one day
While gaining exposure might still be difficult south of the US-Canada border, Canadian investors will shortly have a host of options to choose from to gain exposure to (ETH) via an ETF as regulators have approved three different Ethereum ETFs in a single day.
Purpose Investments, Evolve ETFs, and CI Global Asset Management were all approved by Canadian regulators to launch Ethereum-backed ETFs today. The ETFs will be the first ETH ETFs in North America, and among the first in the world.
