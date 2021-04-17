EOS Tumbles 21% In Rout By Investing.com



EOS Tumbles 21% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $6.6321 by 23:24 (03:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 21.31% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $6.9937B, or 0.33% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $6.5607 to $7.9340 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 6.92%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.3004B or 2.23% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $6.2941 to $8.8360 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 71.14% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,883.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 10.50% on the day.

was trading at $2,075.17 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 15.35%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,074.1009B or 50.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $253.4313B or 12.02% of the total cryptocurrency market value.